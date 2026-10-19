The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 49ers will host the Commanders on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 6 NFL schedule, as the 49ers try to remain unbeaten. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. 49ers odds at bet365, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for the game. Washington is one of seven teams never to win at Levi's Stadium since it opened in 2014. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

49ers (-7.5) vs. Commanders

Brock Purdy Over 251.5 passing yards

George Kittle Over 66.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into Monday same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +420 (risk $100 to profit $420, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

49ers -7.5 vs. Commanders

"The 49ers are coming off a massive road divisional win in Seattle, and I was expecting this line to be inflated as a result," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "That's before we get to the Commanders melting down in the fourth quarter and then blowing the end-of-overtime sequence to tie the Giants. But this line is the same as the lookahead, and I think it's probably three points short of where it should be. Washington has Jayden Daniels to potentialy rally back and get a cover, but the offense around him is beat up and the 49ers haven't seem affected by their rash of injuries on defense. San Francisco's offense is 14 of 16 on red-zone trips, while Washington's defense is 15 of 18 in the red zone." Bet on Commanders vs. 49ers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Brock Purdy Over 251.5 passing yards

"Brock Purdy has been one of the best QBs in the league this season and now he gets a tasty matchup against a Commanders pass funnel ranked 23rd in EPA per dropback having surrendered the 4th most passing yards," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "This game projects to be high scoring and I expect SF to have trouble running the football here." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

George Kittle Over 66.5 receiving yards

"In three home games, George Kittle has produced 80. 82 and 70 receiving yards," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Now he faces a Commanders defense that gives up the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends (74.4). Last week, Giants' tight ends torched Washington for 129 receiving yards on 13 catches. Kittle was not on the injury report this week and is primed for a big game on Monday night." Bet on 49ers vs. Commanders and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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