The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's Week 3 NFL schedule features Buccaneers vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET), Ravens vs. Cowboys in Rio (4:25 p.m. ET) and Rams vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET). According to the latest NFL odds at bet365, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 points against the Cowboys, while the Over/Under is 53.5. SportsLine's proven experts have released NFL best bets for all three of those games and more. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Buccaneers (+1.5) vs. Vikings

Cowboys vs. Ravens: Derrick Henry Over 89.5 rushing yards

Rams (-2.5) vs. Broncos

Combining the two picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Buccaneers +1.5 vs. Vikings

"Kyler Murray is expected to return for the Vikings in this game, but QBs in their first game after sitting with a concussion tend to struggle," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The game should be on his shoulders with Aaron Jones up against this strong run defense, and I think the Bucs defense comes out on top in the matchup. New Bucs OC Zac Robinson faced Brian Flores and the Vikes in Week 2 last year with the Falcons and had his team in scoring range seven times, earning five FGs and one TD, plus a lost fumble. With a strong O-line to protect Baker Mayfield against the rush, I can see the Bucs winning this game more often than not." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Ravens: Derrick Henry Over 89.5 rushing yards

"This is a big number but two things make me love The King in this matchup," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "One, we have a weird field scenario in Brazil where we don't know how it will affect these two offenses. Two, we have a huge total. So the expectation for points is there. Maybe the field is a problem and the points don't come. But the total speaks to the defenses in play here and what they'll give up scoring wise. As such, I think there's a good chance after not letting Henry run in the second half last week we see the Ravens lean heavy on him here and he rips off a couple big runs to cruise past this." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rams -2.5 vs. Broncos

"By suffocating the New York Giants following the unfulfilling getaway to Australia. L.A. restored its status as the league's best team — at least on American soil," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Small spreads like this will be rare on the Rams' schedule. For Denver, while two games is a small sample, the 25th-ranked offense figures to get the brick-wall treatment from the Rams' D, especially with three of the four rostered RBs ailing and DT Aaron Donald sure to get more than the 33 snaps he had in his un-retirement game last weekend. The mile-high challenge is real, but the Rams prefer it to the one Down Under." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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