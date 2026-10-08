The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday Night Football features Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, as Tampa Bay tries to win its first game of the season. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, including two NFL player props. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels Over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Over 48.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Cowboys (-107)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin Over 3.5 receptions (-120)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +480 (risk $100 to profit $480, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels Over 46.5 rush yards (-115)

"During the first three weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys gave up 54 rushing yards to Jaxson Dart, 69 yards in one half to Jayden Daniels, and 50 yards to Lamar Jackson," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Last week, they faced C.J. Stroud, not known as a running QB, but he averaged 6.0 yards on his two scrambles. The Bucs are starting rookie Jalon Daniels again this week. Daniels ran for 55 yards on 8 carries vs. Green Bay last week. Only a one-game sample size, but he also averaged 105 attempts a year in his two seasons as starter at Kansas, so he is a dual-threat QB. Dallas has allowed the most rushing yards to QBs this season and now face a rookie who likes to run." Bet on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 48.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Cowboys (-107)



"The Cowboys will head into this game as huge favorites, and that's a situation where I want to play the Over," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "In 13 games over the last five seasons (mostly from 2022 and 2023), the Over is 12-0-1 in games where the Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown. Even with most of the data points in that sample from 3-4 years ago, this figures to be an ideal team to hit the Over with the Cowboys last in the NFL in yards per play allowed. They struggled to slow down running QBs in the first three weeks as well, so Jalon Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help the Bucs do their part to get this game over the total." Bet on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin Over 3.5 receptions (-120)



"Chris Godwin played a big part in rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels' debut," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Godwin reeled in six catches on seven targets (26% target rate), on a very QB friendly 2.3 average depth of target. He lined up in the slot for 70% of his routes, saw two designed screens, and had a 24% first read rate (all per Fantasy Points Data). Against the Cowboys, the Bucs will likely be in position where they'll be throwing. Godwin will avoided the Joey Porter Jr. matchup lining up inside, and the Cowboys have allowed the seventh most catches out of the slot as is. He might not break 25 yards, but I'm expecting another high volume game for the veteran." Bet on NFL player props and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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