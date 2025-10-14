Three college football games take place on Tuesday, as well as Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. Tuesday's sports schedule is the perfect time for new users to check out the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which provides new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday college football betting preview

Three games are set to unfold on Tuesday's college football schedule. The opening matchup features the Liberty Flames hosting the New Mexico State Aggies at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds at bet365, the Flames are favored by 10 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The other two matchups on Tuesday include Arkansas State vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 58.5) and FIU vs. Western Kentucky (-10, 55.5). Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a 2-1 setback in Game 1 on Monday, but they'll look to bounce-back in front of their home fans on Tuesday. Milwaukee has won four of its past five home games, but the Brewers are +100 underdogs (risk $100 to win $100), according to the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds at bet365. The over/under for total runs scored is seven. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.