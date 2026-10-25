The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule includes division rivalries like Dolphins vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET) and Packers vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET), along with Chiefs vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET) on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those games, including NFL picks on the Chiefs (+3) to cover against the Seahawks. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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NFL best bets at bet365

Dolphins (+4.5) vs. Jets

Packers (+3.5) vs. Lions

Chiefs (+3) vs. Seahawks

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +565 (risk $100 to profit $565, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Dolphins +4.5 vs. Jets

"Miami's situation is the opposite of Minnesota's. While the bye week didn't come at a great time for the Vikings, it was much needed for the winless Dolphins," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "Now they have a familiar opponent who doesn't necessarily look the part of a big favorite. With extra time to prepare and get a number of issues worked out, the Dolphins should be set up to have one of if not their very best efforts of the season here on Sunday in New York. The Dolphins have played the Raiders, 49'ers, Chiefs, Vikings, and Bengals. This will be by far the worst opponent they have faced all season. They just might pick up their first outright win of the year." Bet on Dolphins vs. Jets and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers +3.5 vs. Lions

"I went wild for the covering Lions 3 years ago, and I've been taking them in bad spots ever since, and I think this week is a bad spot," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They're 3-point favorites over the Packers, who are playing their best ball this season with three wins in a row. All you get with the Lions is a win over the Saints, Jets, and Cardinals. The Packers defense looks sensational the last two weeks, and I think they have something for Jared Goff, who doesn't like to be hit. The Packers defense is going to do some scheming and hitting. I took the Packers with the points." Bet on Packers vs. Lions and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chiefs +3 vs. Seahawks

"The Seahawks entered the season as the No. 1 team in my power ratings, but the Chiefs now occupy that spot," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I'll take them catching three points anywhere. While the Seahawks have an incredible defense, it'll be hard to shut down a Chiefs attack that is first in yards per rush and third in net yards per pass attempt. The Chiefs also have a strong defense, and the Seattle offense has continued to beat itself since Sam Darnold's return, turning the ball over at least three times in each of its three losses. Seattle's rushing attack has struggled to be effective without Kenneth Walker, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. The Chiefs are the better team, and I'm glad we're able to catch 3 here." Bet on Chiefs vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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