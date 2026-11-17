The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's sports schedule is headlined by top-25 college basketball action, featuring No. 5 Duke vs. No. 10 Illinois (7 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Tennessee (9 p.m. ET). SportsLine college basketball expert Eric Cohen has a college basketball best bet for both games, while another expert has NFL best bets for Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

Tennessee (+3.5) vs. Illinois

Texans (-10.5) vs. Colts

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +544 (risk $100 to profit $544, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

"This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But without preseason All_American David Mirkovic and 3-point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense. The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one...and they'll get it at home by double-digits. Duke 84, Illinois 72." Bet on Illinois vs. Duke and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Tennessee (+3.5) vs. Michigan State

"This line is incredibly fishy to me. Michigan State is 5th in KenPom, Tennessee is 36th. Tom Izzo's team just beat Duke, a top-5 team, last week while Rick Barnes' squad struggled against Tennessee State," Cohen said. "Based on that alone, the Spartans should be giving at least two full possessions of points to the Volunteers. But there are injury concerns for MSU's Jordan Scott, arguably the team's second-best player, who is questionable at best to play on Tuesday night. Something is off here which means I may be making a savvy pick or falling into a trap. I'll take the home team to win the game outright: Tennessee 74, Michigan State 72." Bet Michigan State vs. Tennessee and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Texans (+10.5) vs. Colts

"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult. Teams favored by more than 10 points are 28-8-1 ATS in Thursday games since 1985, including the Jaguars steamrolling the Ravens two weeks ago." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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