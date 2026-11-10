The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. College basketball takes center stage on Tuesday night with games like No. 2 Duke vs. No. 5 Michigan State, No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 15 Kansas vs. No. 24 Kentucky. SportsLine's experts have revealed three college basketball best bets, two of them coming from those top-25 showdowns. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Florida State (+9.5) vs. Florida

Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

Kentucky vs. Kansas: Under 155.5 points

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +625 (risk $100 to profit $625, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida State (+9.5) vs. Florida

"We all know Florida has one of, if not, the best front courts in the country," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "The Seminoles also have a lot of size to compete with their rivals. This is a new Florida team but they struggled last season on the road to begin the season as the Seminoles covered last season with a team that was not as good as they have currently. In a true home game with the crowd behind them, Florida State does enough to stay within the number." Bet on Florida vs. Florida State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

"The Illini are my top-rated team early in the season, with four starters back from last year's Final Four squad alongside talented newcomers," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Texas Tech is always a tough place to play. However, the Red Raiders aren't very deep right now. They rely mainly on six players as they wait for a couple of guys to return from injury. I think Illinois is too deep and too good right now to be laying just 1.5 in this matchup. I'll back the Illini at this short number to take care of business on the road." Bet on Texas Tech vs. Illinois and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Kentucky vs. Kansas: Under 155.5 points

"What a fun Champions Classic early season matchup! With playmaking guard Melvin Council Jr. out for the next 6-8 weeks with a broken foot, will Kansas' offense be as potent as expected? We know the Jayhawks' defense is legit though, having surrendered only 110 combined points in wins over Fordham and Middle Tennessee. But the overall trends point to Under so I'll go that route," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "In Kentucky's last 15 games vs. ranked teams, the Under has hit ten times. The Jayhawks are 3-9 to the Under in their last 12 games vs. ranked opponents. Unders are also 11-4 in Kansas' last 15 non-conference games. I think this is a close game played in the lower-70s in Chicago. Kansas 75, Kentucky 72." Bet on college basketball and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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