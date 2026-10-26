The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Eagles will host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 7 NFL schedule at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 4.5-point road favorite, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for this NFC East showdown. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Monday NFL best bets at bet365

Under 43.5 points in Eagles vs. Cowboys

Dallas Goedert Over 5.5 receptions

Dak Prescott Over 260.5 passing yards

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +800 (risk $100 to profit $800, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Under 43.5 points in Eagles vs. Cowboys

"The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, over 100 of which were on the first drive of the game," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards. They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. DaVonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs." Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Dallas Goedert Over 5.5 receptions

"The Eagles are going to be without wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "TE Dallas Goedert is off the injury report and should be the top target. With DeVonta Smith playing most of Week 6, Goedert still saw 20% of the targets (8 targets for 6 receptions). Now, without Smith and Wicks, I expect Goedert's target share to rise. We also don't fear the Dallas defense, which allows tight ends to catch 83.8% of their targets (per Sharp Football). I expect the Eagles to be trailing, so we have the perfect combo of game script, usage, and matchup to go over this line." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Dak Prescott Over 260.5 passing yards

"Dak Prescott has thrown for 271 or more yards in five of his last six matchups with the Eagles," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "On Monday, he'll face a Philly defense that's been strong against the run but weak versus the pass over the past three games. Philly's last three opponents averaged 296 passing yards. The Eagles won't have pass rusher Nolan Smith (concussion) or defensive back Michael Carter II (abdomen), while Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt are questionable with ankle injuries. Smith is tied for the team lead with three sacks. I would play this up 265.5." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.