Monday's sports schedule is jam-packed with an NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. That bonus can be unlocked by wagering on Falcons vs. Bills or Commanders vs. Bears. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first loss of the season, but they are still sitting atop the AFC East with a 4-1 record heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta has won two of its last three games and is coming off a bye. The Bills are 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 50. In the second game of the day (8:15 p.m. ET), Washington and its top-ranked rushing attack will face Chicago in an NFC showdown. The Commanders have alternated between wins and losses in every game this season, and they are 5.5-point favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Seattle was not expected to win Game 1 of the ALCS following its 15-inning marathon against Detroit in Game 5 of the ALDS, but the Mariners held Toronto to just one run in a 3-1 victory on Sunday night. They will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:03 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -135 favorite in Game 2. The nightcap features the Brewers (+130) vs. Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. The defending World Series champion Dodgers have been idle since Thursday, giving them an advantage over a Brewers team that wrapped up their series over Chicago on Saturday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.