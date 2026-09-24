The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football, as the Packers host the Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for that game, which can be used to create a Packers vs. Falcons same-game parlay. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Falcons vs. Packers: Under 43.5 points (-115)

Falcons vs. Packers: Christian Watson Over 4.5 receptions (-150)

Falcons vs. Packers: Drake London anytime touchdown scorer (+190)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +1200 (risk $100 to profit $1,200, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Falcons vs. Packers: Under 43.5 points (-115)

"Michael Penix will be in at quarterback for the Falcons, who have been averaging 8 points a game with QB's Cooper Rush and Jack Strand playing," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They've averaged only 262 yards per game, with many experts calling them the worst team in football. The only offensive highlight for the Falcons is their running game averaging 138 yards per game. Defensively, the Packers are No. 2 in the league, allowing 2.9 yards per rush. I think Penix will be better than what they've been offering, and I think the defense of the Falcons will slow the Packers down. They are No. 1 in the NFL, allowing only 63 yards rushing per game. They've stayed under in both their games so far. Under is the play." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Falcons vs. Packers: Christian Watson Over 4.5 receptions (-150)

"I believe the Christian Watson breakout is upon us," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games, and is running a much more diversified route tree. No longer just a vertical threat, Watson's average depth of target of 12.6 yards is almost five yards less than his career year last season. Ten of his nineteen targets have traveled less than ten air yards (he did not have a game with more than two such targets last season). The Falcons are looking like they will be without their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, due to injury and the Packers run game has been miserable. I like Jordan Love to have to air it out in a matchup that schematically favors Watson over Matthew Golden." Bet on TNF and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Falcons vs. Packers: Drake London anytime touchdown scorer (+190)

"We're double dipping on London here, as we've also got his over with receiving yards," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "I'm perfectly fine with both: the Packers defense hasn't been scary this year at all and while the Falcons haven't been in the red zone once this year, they get a massive upgrade at quarterback in Michael Penix. That should bode well for a dangerous red-zone threat in London." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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