The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is action in college basketball and the NBA on Wednesday night, headlined by No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Houston at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Nuggets vs. Celtics at 9:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine's computer model has best bets for both of those games, while one of SportsLine's experts has an NBA best bet for Pistons vs. Pelicans. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Florida vs. Houston: Over 148.5 points

Pelicans (+7.5) vs. Pistons

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida vs. Houston: Over 148.5 points

Florida and Houston are a combined 9-0 to start the season heading into this afternoon showdown in Las Vegas. The Gators have scored at least 77 points in all five of their games, including an 86-78 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday. Houston has scored at least 85 points in each of its four outings, and it also cashed the Over in an 85-73 win over Rutgers on Tuesday. SportsLine's model has the Over hitting in 53% of simulations in this matchup. Bet on Houston vs. Florida and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Pelicans (+7.5) vs. Pistons

"Under normal circumstances, probably not playing this as the Pelicans are not very good and fairly banged up. But this feels like the trap game of the season thus far in the NBA after the Pistons went into San Antonio last night and won 105-93 to wreck my Parlay of the Day and end the Spurs' 12-game winning streak," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "How are the Pistons -- who had allowed 277 points combined in the previous two games -- not pretty flat tonight to conclude this four-game trip in the Big Easy? The Pels are on normal rest and played arguably their game of the season Monday in trouncing Golden State." Bet Pistons vs. Pelicans and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

Boston had won 11 of 12 games prior to its loss to Orlando on Monday, and the Celtics are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings at 11-3. Denver is off to a mediocre 7-5 start this season, falling to Phoenix by double digits on Monday, despite closing as a 10.5-point home favorite. The Nuggets have lost three of their last four home games and are 2-3 overall at Ball Arena this season. The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 26.5 points per game. SportsLine's model has Boston covering the spread in 68% of simulations. Bet on NBA games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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