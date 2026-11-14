The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are five top-25 college football matchups on Saturday, headlined by No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed their college football best bets for those games, along with No. 11 Kentucky vs. Florida at 6:15 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Kentucky -3 vs. Florida

Texas +5 vs. LSU

Arizona +1.5 vs. Utah

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +501 (risk $100 to profit $501, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Kentucky -3 vs. Florida

"This feels like a good bounce-back spot for Kentucky," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Wildcats lost last week's showdown against Tennessee, 34-6. However, that final score is misleading. Kentucky trailed just 13-6 early in the fourth quarter until Tennessee scored 21 straight points in the final 13 minutes. Florida is just playing out the string in Jon Sumrall's first season. The Gators looked like a contender earlier in the year with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. However, the offense has disappeared recently, scoring just 15 points in the last two games. Florida will start Aaron Philo at quarterback Saturday, although that may not be a good thing." Bet on Florida vs. Kentucky and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Texas +5 vs. LSU

"This comes down whether or not you trust Lane Kiffin in a huge game vs a ranked opponent," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I like how the Texas Longhorns have played down the stretch, especially QB Arch Manning. I expect the offense to be able to be consistent against an LSU defense that's been solid all season long. With the Tigers being backed up against the wall, I do expect their offense to fight back. This is more like a game that'll come down to a field goal or less." Bet on LSU vs. Texas and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Arizona +1.5 vs. Utah

"This is a prime letdown spot for Utah against a very good Arizona team that is unbeaten at home this season, has beaten the Utes twice in a row, and possesses a top-10 passing offense against a Utah defense ranked 102nd in passing yards allowed," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Three of the last four Utah games have come down to the fourth quarter, which Arizona can take advantange of. Arizona QB Noah Fifita has thrown for 2,794 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five INTs while completing 73% of his passes and beat 10th-ranked Utah at their place in 2024 and 22nd-ranked Utah in 2023." Bet on Utah vs. Arizona and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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