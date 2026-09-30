The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 MLB Playoffs continue Wednesday with another four-game wild-card slate, including Yankees vs. Red Sox (8 p.m. ET) and Padres vs. Cubs (10 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven computer model has MLB best bets for both of those games, while one of SportsLine's experts has an NFL best bet for Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Wednesday best bets at bet365

Over 6.5 runs in Yankees vs. Red Sox (-120)

Over 7.5 runs in Cubs vs. Padres (+105)

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Browns (-120)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +589 (risk $100 to profit $589, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Over 6.5 runs in Yankees vs. Red Sox

New York easily cleared this number by itself in the series opener on Tuesday, cruising to a 9-0 win. Star slugger Aaron Judge remains sidelined, but the Yankees showed they can put up numbers without him. They ranked second in the majors in home runs during the regular season and eighth in walks. Starting pitcher Max Fried allowed four earned runs in his most recent start. SportsLine's computer model has these teams combining for 7.9 runs on Wednesday, as the Over hits in 62% of simulations. Bet on Red Sox vs. Yankees and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 7.5 runs in Cubs vs. Padres

San Diego hit this number by itself on Tuesday, scoring eight runs in a shutout win over Chicago to open the series. The Padres picked up where they left off at the end of the regular season, as they scored a combined 19 runs in two wins over Arizona on Saturday and Sunday. They are facing a Cubs lineup that ranked sixth in batting average and first in walks during the regular season, so that discipline makes them a hard team to hold down two games in a row. The model has these teams scoring 8.5 runs, with the Over hitting 57% of the time. Bet on Padres vs. Cubs and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Steelers -2.5 vs. Browns (-110)

"Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes against a Steelers' defense that ranks fourth in sack rate and is tied for the lead with 19 tackles for loss. Mike McCarthy changed two starters on his offensive line entering Week 3, and the moves paid off. Pittsburgh averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three TDs while being sacked just twice." Bet on Browns vs. Steelers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.