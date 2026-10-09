The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's college football schedule features matchups like Louisville vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET), Washington vs. No. 20 Iowa (9 p.m. ET) and No. 8 BYU vs. Iowa State (10:15 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets at bet365 for all three of those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Florida State +4 vs. Louisville

Washington (-150) vs. Iowa

Iowa State +10.5 vs. BYU

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +516 (risk $100 to profit $516, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida State +4 vs. Louisville

"This is more of a Louisville fade right now," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "QB Lincoln Kienholz is dealing with an injury and was limited as a runner against NC State, rushing seven times for just 24 yards. The big issue is the Cardinals' rush defense. Louisville is giving up 156 yards per game. That will be a factor versus FSU. The Seminoles rushed for 281 yards in their 38-7 win over Virginia and are averaging 194 yards a game on the ground. FSU's offense is actually playing well, scoring 30+ in three straight." Bet on Louisville vs. Florida State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Washington (-150) vs. Iowa



"In my humble opinion, there are five absolutely must-see campuses/sites in college football (including party time): Notre Dame, the Big House, the Shoe, USC at the Coliseum and Nebraska," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Honorable mention: Gainesville, UCLA, Tuscaloosa, East Lansing and UDub. Amazing place. But it should be a typical Iowa game. If the opponent scores 20, it's over. And the Hawkeyes' QB is injured." Bet on Iowa vs. Washington and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Iowa State +10.5 vs. BYU



"Perhaps the most anticipated game in BYU history happens . . . next week against Notre Dame," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Cougars will be challenged to focus on Saturday's foe. Iowa State has been sneaky good. And with BYU's offense coming off a weak 17-point output last Saturday, the Cyclones can stay within the line—especially with Cougars RB CJ Martin sidelined. He's the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year. With the esteemed LB Isaiah Glasker out as well, the Coogs would do well to forget about the Fighting Irish." Bet on Friday's college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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