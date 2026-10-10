The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is headlined by No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET, but other intriguing matchups include No. 19 USC vs. Penn State and No. 10 LSU vs. Kentucky. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets at bet365 for all three of those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

LSU -9.5 vs. Kentucky

Over 51.5 in Alabama vs. Georgia

Penn State -128 vs. USC

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +570 (risk $100 to profit $570, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

LSU -9.5 vs. Kentucky

"There's no denying that Will Stein's off to an incredible start at Kentucky, but even with road wins against A&M and South Carolina, I don't believe this Kentucky squad can hang with LSU for a full four quarters," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. Bet on Kentucky vs. LSU and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 51.5 in Alabama vs. Georgia



"I have Georgia ranked No. 3 and Alabama ranked No. 8, five points apart, and Alabama gets six points for home field, but we have to cut it down because Georgia is better," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said."Georgia should be the slight favorite. Both teams are 5-0 and 4-1 ATS and 5-0 to the over. Just 10 years ago, Alabama and LSU would play an epic SEC game at 10-0, but that's not Bama or UGA's style this year. Alabama has scored 45 points or more in every single game this season. They come at you hard and fast, and you're down by 3 touchdowns before you even know what happened. Georgia has scored 38 points or more in their games. The total is 10 points cheap." Bet on Georgia vs. Alabama and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Penn State -128 vs. USC



"Since 2013, including the postseason, USC is an incredible 1-17-1 ATS (5.5%) in games played in the Eastern and Central time zones, which we saw it against vs. lowly Rutgers two weeks ago," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Penn State has been awful since losing WR Koby Howard, but is SC a get right spot? Trojans rank outside top 100 in all defensive categories and haven't exactly faced any good offenses... 119th in Running Success Rate allowed and 121st in EPA per Rush. The Trojans have allowed around 31 points per game on the road over the past four years. Penn State's strength is pass defense, which is what USC has done well. PSU is top 10 in EPA allowed and Success Rate allowed vs. the pass." Bet on Saturday's college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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