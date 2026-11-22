The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule is headlined by 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City, but there are also games like Giants vs. Jaguars and Broncos vs. Raiders. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Giants +6 vs. Jaguars

Raiders +10.5 vs. Broncos

Vikings +3.5 vs. 49ers

Combining the picks into NFL parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Giants +6 vs. Jaguars

"Two factors that stand out are the Giants having extra rest and that this is the third straight road game for the Jaguars," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "That alone has me leaning toward the home dog. Throw in the fact that the vast majority of the action is on the visitor yet the line is moving toward New York as many 5.5s are now in the market and I would not be surprised if the game closed at 4.5. NYG is a scrappy team and I believe they can hang with the mighty Jags. The stock could not be higher on Jacksonville and the public will be back them in droves in this matchup. Again, I believe we are getting line value at +6 and I'll take it." Bet on Jaguars vs. Giants and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Raiders +10.5 vs. Broncos

"Denver is 6-0 in one-score games this season and has won an NFL-record 16 consecutive one-score regular-season games going back to last season," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "What they have only done once all season is win by double digits. They beat Arizona 30-16, which is the only time all season they were not sweating it out in the end. Despite being 7-2, the Broncos rank near the bottom of the NFL in several key offensive metrics: 30th in YPG, 31st in yards per play, 32nd in third-down conversions, 26th in rushing, 25th in passing. The Raiders are ranked higher in points, offense, and passing. They are 10th in scoring despite a 4-6 record. Even during the 3-14 season last year, they lost to Denver by 3 and 7." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Vikings +3.5 vs. 49ers

"The Minnesota Vikings got the trade they needed with Kirk Cousins, as they ended a two game slide in last week's road win over the Packers," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "Now Cousins will have to endure his fourth straight game on the road. Just two weeks ago he faced the Niners defense with the Raiders and had a season high three interceptions. Look for Kevin O'Connell to have wrinkles to attack the 49ers defense. Minnesota has won three out of the last four matchups in the regular season over San Francisco, with Cousins quarterback in two of the wins. Tail the Vikings." Bet on Sunday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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