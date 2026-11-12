The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Giants will host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, as New York tries to pad its NFC East lead. They are 2.5-point home favorites in the Giants vs. Commanders odds, but one of SportsLine's experts is taking the Commanders to cover in his Commanders vs. Giants best bets. Two other experts have also revealed NFL best bets for this 8:15 p.m. ET showdown. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Commanders +2.5 vs. Giants

Jayden Daniels Over 13.5 yards longest rush

Antonio Williams Under 3.5 receptions

Combining the picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +490 (risk $100 to profit $490, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Commanders +3.5 vs. Giants

"The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL. With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes, and if his injury keeps him out Thursday, Jameis Winston is a turnover machine." Bet on Giants vs. Commanders and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Jayden Daniels Over 13.5 yards longest rush

"While Jayden Daniels is running less, he's still cleared this line four times in six games - with his longest runs of the season coming against the Giants (38 and 26 yards)," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Giants have really struggled against mobile quarterbacks all season, partly due to their high rate of man coverage (28% is eighth highest), and blitz rate (31% is sixth highest). This has yielded 10.1 yards per scramble (third highest). Joe Milton and Tyler Shough both exposed the Giants in addition to Daniels over the last four games. Daniels hasn't had a designed run called for him since his elbow injury, but I still like this based on his scramble ability alone." Bet on Commanders vs. Giants and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Antonio Williams Under 3.5 receptions

"An interesting price considering Williams has only hit this over in 2 of 8 games," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "As far as the receiving options that get volume against the Giants, I think we are looking at more Diggs, Okonkwo and the running backs and a little less of guys like Antonio Williams. This is partially due to the Giants ability to produce pressure and the likelihood that JD5 will be getting the ball out fast and in the middle of the field. Washington will also be happy to try and run the ball as long as the game is close. Either way, I don't see this as a big volume game for Antonio Williams." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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