The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is an 11-game NBA schedule on Wednesday night, highlighted by matchups like Heat vs. Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET) and Lakers vs. Warriors (10 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven computer model has an NBA best bets for Timberwolves vs. Heat, while SportsLine's experts have NBA picks for Magic vs. Hawks and Warriors vs. Lakers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Wednesday best bets at bet365

Magic vs. Hawks: Paolo Banchero Over 22.5 points

Heat -1.5 vs. Timberwolves

Lakers vs. Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg Over 24.5 points/assists/rebounds

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +586 (risk $100 to profit $586, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Magic vs. Hawks: Paolo Banchero Over 22.5 points

"The Orlando Magic should be the most motivated team on Wednesday's slate. They not only have a new Coach in Sean Sweeney, but will face the team that gave them the most problems a season ago in the Atlanta Hawks," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "They lost all four matchups, three of them by double digits. Banchero never got into the flow of any of the games, and shot collectively just thirty percent from the field. This is a circled matchup for Banchero who starts his season off with a big debut." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Heat -1.5 vs. Timberwolves

The Heat traded four players, three first-round draft picks and two other picks for star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, and the two-time MVP will make his debut on Wednesday. He had 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 23 minutes in a preseason game against Brooklyn. The Heat also added veteran shooter Klay Thompson, who has a career 3-point-shooting percentage of 40.9. Star forward Bam Adebayo missed the last three preseason games with groin soreness, but he is expected to play on Wednesday. SportsLine's model has the new-look Heat covering the spread in 59% of simulations. Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Lakers vs. Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg Over 24.5 points/assists/rebounds

"Yaxel Lendeborg won Summer League MVP and continued his strong play throughout the preaseason, averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He will start for the Warriors and likely play heavy minutes due to the absences of Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody. In two preseason matchups with the Lakers, the 24-year-old Lendeborg averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Look for the very mature rookie to get 25-30 minutes Wednesday." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.