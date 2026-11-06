The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Ravens will host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, as the Ravens try to stop a three-game losing streak. SportsLine's experts have three NFL best bets for Thursday's game, including an NFL pick on Jacksonville (-9.5) to cover the spread. The Over/Under for total points scored in Jaguars vs. Ravens is 39.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Jaguars -9.5 vs. Ravens

Zay Flowers Over 4.5 receptions

Derrick Henry Over 17.5 carries

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +650 (risk $100 to profit $650, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Jaguars -9.5 vs. Ravens

"Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens they were snake-bitten at the QB position this season with injuries to their two top QBs," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Now they're on their rookie UDFA 3rd string QB Joe Fagnano who will be facing one of the better defenses in the NFL. Laying nearly 9.5 points in this matchup on a short week seems like the right thing to do." Bet on Ravens vs. Jaguars and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Zay Flowers Over 4.5 receptions

"Last week really profiled as a blow-up game for Zay Flowers and then the quarterback injuries happened and Zay ended the game against the Bills with a goose egg across the board on five targets," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "Now his props are heavily discounted, with a plus money number set on five receptions here. Zay had five-plus catches in every single game this season prior to last week. If the Ravens want any chance of competing in this game, they're gonna have to manufacture touches for their best playmaker. I trust Declan Doyle to scheme up some stuff on a short week and get the ball in Zay's hands quickly near the line of scrimmage to see if he can rip off some YAC plays." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Derrick Henry Over 17.5 carries

"The Ravens have no choice but to ride Derrick Henry versus Jacksonville," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "While the Jaguars allow an NFL-low 77.4 rushing yards per game, they just lost run-stuffing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray to season-ending injuries. Henry wasn't used much (11 carries, 53 yards; two catches, 7 yards) in Sunday's blowout loss at Buffalo, so he should be fresh for a massive workload at home Thursday. Amid an uncertain QB situation, look for the Ravens to rely on Henry." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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