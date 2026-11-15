The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule is loaded with exciting matchups, including Seahawks vs. Raiders and 49ers vs. Cowboys. The action concludes with Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those showdowns. Some notable NFL inactive incldue Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), Jordan Addison (Vikings), Josh Jacobs (Packers) and Carnell Tate (Titans). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday NFL best bets at bet365

Seahawks (-6) vs. Raiders

49ers (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Seahawks (-6) vs. Raiders

"OK, kid, it's all yours. With the trade of Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, the Raiders have handed the controls to Fernando Mendoza," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The acclaimed rookie QB might have picked another opponent -- any other opponent -- besides Seattle for his initial start. The Seahawks possess the league's stingiest defense overall and against the pass. Mendoza has let it fly in only one game, mopping up during a blowout Las Vegas loss. The 'Hawks have their own backup QB, Drew Lock, who generated just 17 points Sunday. He played turnover-free, which might be all that's required here now that healed RB Zach Charbonnett (77 rush yards Sunday) appears to be back in the swing of things." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

49ers (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

"Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have completely owned the Cowboys lately, going 4-0 both straight up and against the spread in their last four meetings, outgaining Dallas by a wide margin," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "San Francisco leads the NFL in almost every important offensive stat: EPA per play, success rate, and red zone touchdown percentage. Dallas' defense under Christian Parker has been a mess. The Cowboys are tied for 30th in defensive EPA per play, and they're letting opponents convert 75% of their series into first downs or touchdowns (ranked 28th). Penalties are also an issue: the 49ers rank 12th in penalty yards, while Dallas sits near the bottom at 31st. The Cowboys' four wins have come against teams with a combined 9-24-1 record." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"The Bengals have scored over 30 points in four straight games and won them all," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "In that span, they've faced some of the worst defenses in football. The Steelers have allowed 35 points the last three weeks combined. Mike McCarthy has figured out how to win with this Steelers roster, including a Week 3 win over Cincy. Look for the Steelers to drain the clock, keep it close and, win or lose, keep it close." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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