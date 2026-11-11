The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 10 games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET) and Rockets vs. Warriors (9:30 p.m. ET) on national television. SportsLine's proven computer model and experts have teamed up to provide NBA best bets for those games, along with an early NFL pick for Giants vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell Over 23.5 points

Rockets -6.5 vs. Warriors

Commanders +2.5 vs. Giants

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +562 (risk $100 to profit $562, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell Over 23.5 points

"Donovan Mitchell is from New York City (his dad works for the Mets) and anytime he plays at the Garden, it's showtime," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Mitchell averages better than 26 points career at MSG. He had 31 and 34 in his two regular season games there last season, and then 26 and 29 in the two playoff games at the World's Most Famous Arena. The model has him at 24.3 tonight." Bet on Cavaliers vs. Knicks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rockets -6.5 vs. Warriors

Golden State enters Wednesday's showdown on an eight-game winning streak, but the last five games have been at home and this will be the toughest team it has faced during that stretch. Houston is at home for the second game in a row and is coming off a 110-100 win over Denver on Monday, as veteran Kevin Durant had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Alperen Sengun chipped in 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors are currently shorthanded, as Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Williams and Gary Payton II are all sidelined. SportsLine's model has Houston covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Bet on Warriors vs. Rockets and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Commanders +2.5 vs. Giants

"The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL. With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes, and if his injury keeps him out Thursday, Jameis Winston is a turnover machine." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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