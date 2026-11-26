The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NFL Thanksgiving schedule features a thrilling tripleheader, featuring Lions vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET), Cowboys vs. Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET) and Chiefs vs. Bills (8:20 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three games on Thursday at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Under 56.5 points in Lions vs. Bears

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley anytime TD scorer

Chiefs +3 vs. Bills



Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to profit $584, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Under 56.5 points in Lions vs. Bears

"The Lions' defense has allowed 14.4 PPG since their Week 6 bye compared to 29.6 per game before the bye, when they couldn't stop anything," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The combined scores of the Lions' games since the bye have been 37, 34, 28, 45, and 52. Their defense EPA per play over the last 4 games is 6th best in league, when it was 31st in the first 7 games of the season. Since the Bears' record-breaking 59-37 Week 1 win, NONE of their games have reached 55 points. Chicago's defense is 7th in total yards, 7th against the rush, and 12th in passing and 6th in scoring. The last 11 divisional games that were posted 50+ are 8-3 to the under, including Lions/Packers a few weeks ago." Bet on Thanksgiving NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley anytime TD scorer

"Barkley looked much healthier on Sunday, after the Eagles bye week," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's now scored a touchdown in four straight games, despite not being 100% healthy at times. But he'll now have an ideal matchup against the Cowboys Swiss cheese defense. Dallas has allowed a league high 16 running back touchdowns, including at least one in 9/11 games. At plus odds, this feels like a steal, given that Saquon is back to his normal workload." Bet on Eagles vs. Cowboys and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chiefs +3 vs. Bills

"The Bills defense has looked much better since the bye, but it's also benefited from injuries to opposing QBs," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Only Geno Smith played a significant amount of time among starting QBs for their last four opponents, and even though he played just a half, the Jets made it into scoring range six times. The Chiefs offense has looked incredible of late, even considering their easy schedule, and Patrick Mahomes has looked in vintage form over the last four weeks, while Emmett Johnson has emerged to give the Chiefs the best RB duo in the league. I don't think you can argue for this line being higher than Bills -3, while there's a case to be made for it to move closer to pick 'em." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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