The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's sports schedule is loaded with hoops action, featuring No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Louisville (8 p.m. ET) in college basketball and Celtics vs. Mavericks (10 p.m. ET) in the NBA. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed best bets for both of those games, while one of SportsLine's experts has NFL picks for Rams vs. Packers on Thanksgiving eve. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Texas Tech -3.5 vs. Louisville

Celtics -10.5 vs. Wizards

Packers +2.5 vs. Rams

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to profit $584, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Texas Tech -3.5 vs. Louisville

Texas Tech has its highest ranking in school history (5) after cruising to a 5-0 start, including an 84-78 win over then-No. 3 Illinois. Louisville is barely inside the top 25 and is coming off an 83-69 win over Stetson, but it fell to unranked Memphis by 20 points on Nov. 15. The Cardinals only returned one player from last year's roster and have only covered the spread once in their first four games. Texas Tech has covered in three straight games, and SportsLine's model has the Red Raiders covering in 57% of its latest simulations. Bet on college basketball and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Celtics -10.5 vs. Wizards

Boston has lost four straight games for the first time under head coach Joe Mazzulla, who took over in 2022. The Celtics have failed to score more than 105 points in any of those four games, but they have an ideal opportunity to get back on track against Washington. The Wizards are 7-11 this season and eight of those losses have come by double digits. Boston is 2-0 in the NBA Cup Group C standings, and the model has the Celtics winning by 16 points as they cover in 68% of simulations. Bet on NBA games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers +2.5 vs. Rams

"We get some Wednesday night football for the first time on Thanksgiving Eve," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "We're looking at a bunch of Packers fans showing up in LA to make it a split crowd for this game. The Rams will be without their top two receivers, which I feel is basically the engine of the entire team. The Rams will have to be a run-oriented team with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, but Matt Stafford will not be the weapon he usually is without his two star receivers. The Packers are the worst running team in the NFL, averaging 67 yards per game, but Jordan Love and his two star receivers make the difference. The Packers have won and covered the last five meetings with the Rams." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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