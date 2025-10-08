The 2025 MLB Playoffs continue with a loaded four-game slate on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for new users to use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which offers $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. All four MLB games are elimination games, and there are also a pair of college football matchups on Wednesday. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The four-game slate begins with the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners at No. 6 seed Detroit Tigers at 3:08 p.m. ET. Seattle took a 2-1 series lead with an 8-4 win on Tuesday, but the Tigers are -115 favorites on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, who went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA during the regular season, will get the start for the Tigers, while right-hander Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68) is set to start for the Mariners.

Wednesday's MLB schedule continues with Cubs (-120) vs. Brewers at 5:08 p.m. ET, as Chicago tries to extend the series after dropping the first two games. The evening session features Yankees (-190) vs. Blue Jays and Dodgers (-180) vs. Phillies. Toronto holds a 2-1 series lead over New York, while Los Angeles is up 2-0 against Philadelphia. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday college football betting preview

There are two Conference USA games taking place on Wednesday night, as Middle Tennessee (+2.5) hosts Missouri State and UTEP (+1.5) faces Liberty. All four of those teams have losing records so far this season, making it a crucial game for every team involved. Liberty is on a four-game losing skid since opening its campaign with a 28-7 win over Maine, and it has failed to score 14 points in each of its last three games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.