The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's sports schedule is headlined by the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season, which features Pistons vs. Celtics (3 p.m. ET), Knicks vs. 76ers (7 p.m. ET) and Spurs vs. Thunder (9:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed three NBA best bets for those games, including two NBA picks for Thunder vs. Spurs in the nightcap. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Pistons vs. Celtics: Ausar Thompson Over 6.5 rebounds

Spurs -126 vs. Thunder

Spurs vs. Thunder: Chet Holmgren Under 23.5 points/assists/rebounds

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to profit $575, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Pistons vs. Celtics: Ausar Thompson Over 6.5 rebounds

"This is a nice spot for Ausar Thompson on the rebounding front," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Pistons wing is an exceptional rebounder for a team that lacks in that department outside of Jalen Duren. He gets a great matchup against the Celtics who will likely once again shoot a ton of threes (top four in three-point rate each of the last four season), which lend to long rebound opportunities. Thompson capitalized in this matchup last year (7+ rebounds in three of four games) and should easily clear this line as long as he stays out of foul trouble." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Spurs -126 vs. Thunder

"Always geeked for the start of the NBA season," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Thunder are thinner thanks to the luxury tax as they dealt away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort (a starter and stellar defender) for chump change. Chet Holmgren didn't play at all this preseason due to a quad injury. Probably will go Tuesday but how many minutes? Victor Wembanyama usually eats his lunch regardless. San Antonio is not only back essentially intact after its Finals run but added Tobias Harris. Model has Spurs by two." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Spurs vs. Thunder: Chet Holmgren Under 23.5 points/assists/rebounds

"Thunder center Chet Holmgren (quad contusion) did not play at all during the preseason," SportsLine expert Larry Harstein said. "He is a gametime decision for OKC's opener against the Spurs. Even if Holmgren plays normal minutes, this is not a good matchup for him as evidenced by his performance in last season's Western Conference Finals. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the seven-game loss. It's more likely, however, that Holmgren will get reduced minutes if he plays." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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