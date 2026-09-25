The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are multiple college football games today, including No. 5 Indiana vs. Northwestern (8 p.m. ET) and California vs. Clemson (10:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts and proven computer model have revealed Friday college football best bets for those games, along with No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Northwestern +20.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. California: California +1.5 (-110)

Tennessee vs. Texas: Under 55 points (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to profit $595, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Northwestern +20.5 (-110)

Northwestern has covered the spread in each of its first two games, cruising to blowout wins over South Dakota State and Colorado. Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles is the Big Ten's reigning Offensive Player of the Week, completing 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores in the win over Colorado. He became the first player in the Big Ten to throw for three scores and rush for two more since Ohio State's J.T. Barrett in 2017. SportsLine's proven computer model has Northwestern covering the spread in 55% of simulations. Bet on Indiana vs. Northwestern and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Clemson vs. California: California +1.5 (-110)

"Let's not take Clemson's win over mediocre North Carolina too seriously," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Tigers still rank 128th (out of 138 FBS teams) in offense. Freshman QB Tait Reynolds makes his first road start -- and second overall -- in a short week and with a crazy-late kickoff at 10:30 (ET). Cal's offense has hardly set the globe on fire, but QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is legit. Clemson can't afford to overlook any opponent, but Miami being next on the schedule could serve as a slight distraction." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Tennessee vs. Texas: Under 55 points (-110)

"I realize the Longhorns beat Ohio State two weeks ago, but they do not have an elite offense," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "Over the last eight quarters, seven have been ugly. Arch Manning completed just 17-of-33 passes for 164 yards and often looked lost against UTSA last week. And now Texas must go into Knoxville for its first road test of the season. On defense, coordinator Will Muschamp has the Longhorns limiting opponents to 12.0 points per game. Texas will make life difficult for freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. I expect Tennessee to run the ball as much as possible. This will be a low-scoring game." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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