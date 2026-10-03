The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is loaded with exciting games, headlined by No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 5 Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. ET. One of SportsLine's experts has revealed college football best bets for that game, while another has college football expert picks pick for Oregon State vs. Colorado State (6 p.m. ET). SportsLine's computer model has a bet for No. 18 USC vs. Washington (7:30 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Iowa (+14.5) vs. Ohio State (-110)

Oregon State Over 34.5 points vs. Colorado State (-110)

Under 58.5 points in USC vs. Washington (-110)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Iowa (+14.5) vs. Ohio State (-110)

"Ohio State plays its first Big Ten road game of the season at Iowa City on Saturday," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Buckeyes first road game didn't go so well at Texas, losing 24-23. The last time the Buckeyes were in Iowa City was 2017, and Iowa won 55-24 as 21-point underdogs. The spread is only 14.5 right now. Kinnick Stadium is going to be rocking starting Friday night, all the way through Saturday morning into kickoff and throughout the game. The Hawkeyes have won seven straight and four straight this season, and a win against Ohio State sets up unlimited possibilities for the season. I think Iowa will play a tough game with a chance of winning outright." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Oregon State Over 34.5 points vs. Colorado State (-110)

"Oregon State's offense has been humming behind new quarterback Braden Atkinson," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Mercer transfer has thrown for 1,421 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two interceptions so far this season. Atkinson leads an offense averaging 32 points per game, despite two tough early-season matchups against Houston and Texas Tech. Colorado State has virtually no pass rush, so look for Atkinson to carve up the Rams' struggling secondary. Pace won't be a problem with both offenses ranking top 40 in tempo. That should give the Beavers enough possessions to comfortably go over their team total of 34.5." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Under 58.5 in USC vs. Washington (-110)

Washington's offense finished with just 40 rushing yards on 27 carries against Minnesota last week, and it ranks 124th among 138 FBS schools in rushing yards per game (107.3) this season. Only four teams have been worse among power-conference schools. The Huskies have also struggled to protect quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has been sacked 10 times in four games, with seven of them coming against Minnesota. USC is also coming off a disappointing showing, scoring a season-low 27 points in a loss to Oregon. SportsLine's model has the Under cashing in 60% of simulations, as the teams combine for 52 points. Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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