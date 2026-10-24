The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is another loaded college football schedule on Saturday, featuring a pair of top-25 showdowns in No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 10 Utah vs. No. 14 Houston. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for those games, along with a pick for No. 16 USC vs. Wisconsin. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Texas

Wisconsin vs. USC: Under 49.5 points

Utah -6.5 vs. Houston

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +547 (risk $100 to profit $547, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Texas

"Texas is headed in the wrong direction," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Longhorns were ranked No. 1 just a few weeks ago but have lost consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida. Ole Miss has bounced back from its loss to Florida with consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri by a combined 63 points. The Texas offense has fallen off significantly in SEC play. The Longhorns are averaging just 305.3 total yards and 22.7 points per game over their last three games, compared with 417.3 yards and 37.7 points over their first three contests. On the other side, the Rebels average 37.5 points per game (20th nationally) and 444.5 yards per game (36th). They've scored 83 points and averaged 453.5 yards in their last two wins." Bet on Texas vs. Ole Miss and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Wisconsin vs. USC: Under 49.5 points

"USC may very well win this game but I can't bet them with the points," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Lincoln Riley in road games is a nauseating proposition (only 12-10 in his Trojans career). This is also by far the best defense the Trojans have seen this season. The Badgers have only given up 22 points in three home games this season. In 24 Wisconsin home games under Luke Fickell, 18 have hit the Under. Even though it's a lookahead spot with Ohio State up next week, USC survives on a last second field goal in a lower-scoring contest. USC 23, Wisconsin 21." Bet on USC vs. Wisconsin and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Utah -1.5 vs. Houston

"Utah is 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, outscoring teams by an average of 47-16," Cohen said. "The Utes currently own the nation's longest winning streak at 12 games. But Willie Fritz's Houston team is really good - if they can pull this one out on the road, the Cougars likely will go 11-1 and have a big chance at making the College Football Playoff. I just think Utah's dynamic rushing offense, stifling defense, and intense home crowd will be too much for the visitors. The ranked team big home win followed by letdown road game spot strikes again. Utah 30, Houston 17." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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