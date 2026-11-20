The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule features a strong slate of college football and NBA games, including No. 13 Oregon vs. Michigan State, Clemson vs. Duke and Nuggets vs. Rockets. SportsLine's experts have revealed three best bets for those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Michigan State +17.5 vs. Oregon

Over 41.5 in Duke vs. Clemson

Over 224.5 in Nuggets vs. Rockets

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to profit $584, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Michigan State +17.5 vs. Oregon

Oregon is trying to bolster its College Football Playoff hopes on Friday night, while Michigan State is just trying to salvage a disappointing season. However, the Spartans have been within 18 points in all but one loss this year, including a 21-14 loss to Washington last week. They are also just two weeks remove from an outright win at Michigan, and they also lost to then-No. 25 Northwestern by one field goal. Oregon has already lost two games to unranked teams on the road this year, and SportsLine's model has Michigan State covering the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Oregon vs. Michigan State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 41.5 in Duke vs. Clemson



This is one of the lowest totals on the board this weekend, but the model sees value on the Over. Duke has scored more than 40 points in two of its last three games, and it finished with 25 points against No. 7 Miami last week. Star running back Nate Sheppard has 1,320 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Clemson has allowed at least 20 points in three of its last four games, and the model has the Over cashing in 63% of simulations. Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 224.5 in Nuggets vs. Rockets

Houston has scored at least 119 points in three of its last four games, including a 147-point explosion against Washington last Saturday. Some of the league's top playmakers will be featured in this matchup, as Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant go head-to-head with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The model has these teams combining for 238 points, as the Over hits in 68% of simulations. Bet on NBA games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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