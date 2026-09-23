The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a full slate of MLB games on Wednesday, while the Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have MLB best bets for Wednesday, along with NFL best bets for Thursday and Sunday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Wednesday best bets at bet365

Pirates (-135) vs. Cardinals

Falcons vs. Packers: Christian Watson Over 4.5 receptions (-120)

Bills -7 vs. Chargers (-115)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +496 (risk $100 to profit $496, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Pirates (-135) vs. Cardinals

"The Pirates are going with a bullpen game, and while those can be difficult to trust, they just won with one on Sunday with Lake Bachar starting, and he's doing it again," SportsLine expert Matt Snyder said. "The Pirates are hot this month, having gone 13-6, with four of those losses to the Brewers and Cubs. The Cardinals have lost five of six and are sending Matthew Liberatore (5.36 ERA) to the mound." Bet on the MLB and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Falcons vs. Packers: Christian Watson Over 4.5 receptions (-120)

"I believe the Christian Watson breakout is upon us," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games, and is running a much more diversified route tree. No longer just a vertical threat, Watson's average depth of target of 12.6 yards is almost five yards less than his career year last season. Ten of his nineteen targets have traveled less than ten air yards (he did not have a game with more than two such targets last season). The Falcons are looking like they will be without their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, due to injury and the Packers run game has been miserable. I like Jordan Love to have to air it out in a matchup that schematically favors Watson over Matthew Golden." Bet on TNF and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Bills -7 vs. Chargers (-115)

"The Chargers are an absolute mess right now, and staring at a brutal schedule that could leave them 0-9 in the blink of an eye," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "With two straight no-shows at home against what are expected to be two of the weaker teams in the league, I have no confidence keeping this one close on the road against what has looked like one of the best teams in the league. The scoring probably starts at 30 for Buffalo, and the Chargers haven't shown they can score 20, so I expect this line to rise in the market as people continue to sour on Jim Harbaugh's squad." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming



Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.