The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 5 college football schedule headlines Friday night's sports calendar, including Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET) and Penn State vs. Northwestern (8 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven computer model and team of experts have revealed college football best bets for both of those matchups, along with a pick for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Friday best bets at bet365

Pitt (+2.5) vs. Virginia Tech

Penn State (-2.5) vs. Northwestern

Under 47.5 in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +565 (risk $100 to profit $565, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Pittsburgh (+2.5) vs. Virginia Tech

"This is Pittsburgh's first test of the season, and it comes on the road after a cupcake schedule to kick off the season," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "The Hokies almost snubbed their toe last week at Boston College, coming back in the 4th quarter but weather was a factor. The Panthers defensive line should be able slowdown the Virginia Tech run game, making them beat them through the air as the rank 41st in passing defense. Panthers have the more dynamic offense to keep this one close." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Penn State (-2.5) vs. Northwestern

This is a dramatic change in the line from last season, when Penn State closed as a 20.5-point favorite against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions have won three straight and 17 of their last 19 road games against unranked opponents, and they have the best defensive third-down percentage in college football this season. Northwestern is coming off a loss to Indiana, and it has the third-smallest fan capacity among Power Four schools. SportsLine's model has Penn State winning by nearly a touchdown and covering the spread in 61% of simulations. Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Under 47.5 in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

"I just don't see the North Carolina offense scoring much in this game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Notre Dame's defense is surrendering only 8.3 points per game and 199.3 yards per game, which is the best in the country. With rain projected in at least the second half, look for Notre Dame to get ahead early and for the contest to turn into a punt-fest in the second half. I would be mildly surprised if the Tar Heels got to double-digits. Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 7." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.