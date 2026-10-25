The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule includes division rivalries like Packers vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET), along with Chiefs vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET) on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for each of those games, including NFL picks on the Chiefs (+3) to cover against the Seahawks. The over/under for Seahawks vs. Chiefs is 42.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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NFL best bets at bet365

Rams (-3) vs. Raiders

Packers (+3.5) vs. Lions

Chiefs (+3) vs. Seahawks

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +565 (risk $100 to profit $565, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rams -3 vs. Raiders

"The Rams are the hot topic as they have now lost three out of their last four games," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "The one win they had to come back from a 20-10 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders are 3-0 ATS at home, and have covered as underdogs recently against the Chiefs and last week against the Bills. Look for the Rams to keep this simple with a heavy ground game, and make adjustments defensively to a Klint Kubiak playbook they know from Seattle a season ago. Grab the Rams." Bet on Rams vs. Raiders and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers +3.5 vs. Lions

"I went wild for the covering Lions 3 years ago, and I've been taking them in bad spots ever since, and I think this week is a bad spot," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They're 3-point favorites over the Packers, who are playing their best ball this season with three wins in a row. All you get with the Lions is a win over the Saints, Jets, and Cardinals. The Packers defense looks sensational the last two weeks, and I think they have something for Jared Goff, who doesn't like to be hit. The Packers defense is going to do some scheming and hitting. I took the Packers with the points." Bet on Packers vs. Lions and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chiefs +3 vs. Seahawks

"The Seahawks entered the season as the No. 1 team in my power ratings, but the Chiefs now occupy that spot," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I'll take them catching three points anywhere. While the Seahawks have an incredible defense, it'll be hard to shut down a Chiefs attack that is first in yards per rush and third in net yards per pass attempt. The Chiefs also have a strong defense, and the Seattle offense has continued to beat itself since Sam Darnold's return, turning the ball over at least three times in each of its three losses. Seattle's rushing attack has struggled to be effective without Kenneth Walker, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. The Chiefs are the better team, and I'm glad we're able to catch 3 here." Bet on Chiefs vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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