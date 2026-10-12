The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 5 NFL schedule concludes with a massive Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine's experts have three NFL best bets at bet365 for this matchup between Super Bowl contenders. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Rams -3.5 vs. Bills (-104)



Keon Coleman Over 18.5 yards longest reception (-115)

Christian Benford Over 4.5 tackles + assists (+130)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +700 (risk $100 to profit $700, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rams -3.5 vs. Bills

"The Rams got peerless WR Puka Nacua back last weekend. They expect to have future Famer Aaron Donald at DT back for this one," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "His return is welcome against a gifted offense but one that has committed seven turnovers the past two games amid concerns about QB Josh Allen's ailing knee. L.A.'s defense has performed far better than Buffalo's. The Rams' remarkable comeback to win in Philly last Sunday sets them up for a fifth consecutive cover at home." Bet on Bills vs. Rams and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Keon Coleman Over 18.5 yards longest reception



"Coleman has gotten explosive plays the last three weeks with or without Moore in the lineup. In a game that I think will be close and high-scoring, I like Josh Allen to take some intermediate to deep shots for Coleman," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "We only need a 19-yard reception or longer to clear this. In the last three weeks, he has had long receptions of 22, 37, and 34 yards." Bet on Rams vs. Bills and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Christian Benford Over 4.5 tackles + assists (+130)

"Christian Benford missed last week's loss to New England with a foot injury, but he does not have an injury designation for Monday Night Football," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "As the Bills' top corner, he will spend a lot of time tracking Puca Nacua. Benford is a willing tackler, racking up 16 through three games. In this matchup I like him to get at least five combined stops." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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