The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Packers will face the Rams in a pivotal Thanksgiving Eve 2026 matchup on Wednesday. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point home favorite, and three of SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for this 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Under 234.5 passing yards

Packers QB Jordan Love Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Packers +2.5 vs. Rams

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +460 (risk $100 to profit $460, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Under 234.5 passing yards

"Stafford is without his top two receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and faces a Packers defense that ranks eighth in EPA per pass allowed, fifth in explosive play rate allowed, and 10th in opponent completion percentage (61.5%)," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Rams rank sixth in EPA per rush, while their defense ranks second in EPA per play allowed. Los Angeles should be able to lean on its rushing attack without needing significant passing volume from Stafford. With a depleted receiving corps against a defense that limits explosive plays, I like his passing under." Bet on Thanksgiving NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers QB Jordan Love Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

"The Packers are coming off a bad offensive effort against the Vikings and now get another tough pass defense on the road versus the Rams, but things aren't as daunting as they seem," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "First, it should be noted that Love is expectet to pass for 270+ and with that type of yardage we can expect plenty of passing touchdown opportunity. More importantly, while the Rams pass rush and overall defense is very talented, they haven't faced many QBs like Jordan Love lately (over the last 5 games they've faced Brissett, Beck, Herbert, JD5 and Kirk Cousins). Jordan Love will create enough opportunity with his talented crew of pass catchers to get to two touchdown passes." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers +2.5 vs. Rams

"We get some Wednesday night football for the first time on Thanksgiving Eve," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "We're looking at a bunch of Packers fans showing up in LA to make it a split crowd for this game. The Rams will be without their top two receivers, which I feel is basically the engine of the entire team. The Rams will have to be a run-oriented team with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, but Matt Stafford will not be the weapon he usually is without his two star receivers. The Packers are the worst running team in the NFL, averaging 67 yards per game, but Jordan Love and his two star receivers make the difference. The Packers have won and covered the last five meetings with the Rams." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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