The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is more NFL action tonight, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are 4.5-point home favorites as they try to make a playoff push against the winless Chargers. The Over/Under for total points scored in Ravens vs. Chargers is 39.5, up one from the opening line. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday NFL best bets at bet365

Chargers (+4.5) vs. Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers Over 5.5 total receptions

Ravens RB Derrick Henry Over 19.5 carries

Combining the picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +675 (risk $100 to profit $675, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Chargers (+4.5) vs. Ravens

"Even though they have been torn asunder by injuries, the Chargers are too talented to never win," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "If not now, then when? The Ravens slink into the matchup after three consecutive 20-plus-point defeats and miss QB Lamar Jackson dearly. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is cramming for a start. Their tepid pass rush might not capitalize on L.A.'s porous O-line, which could spare Justin Herbert from his usual rash of suffered sacks. Herbert is coping with an ailing hand, but no one in the QB colony is tougher. He can find the end zone against a defense that has allowed 34.7 ppg over the last three weeks." Bet on Ravens vs. Chargers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Zay Flowers Over 5.5 receptions

"QB Jacoby Brissett may not be a star quarterback, but he's at least functional, similar to what Tyler Huntley did as the Ravens' backup quarterback," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "When Tyler Huntley was in for Lamar Jackson this season, he understood the assignment. Get the ball in WR Zay Flowers' hands. Flowers had between six and eight receptions in every game with Huntley this season. I trust OC Declan Doyle to scheme up Flowers and get him several designed targets. We just need Brissett to give Flowers catchable targets. Flowers has a 30% target share this season. And the Chargers' defense is a positive matchup in the slot." Bet Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Derrick Henry Over 19.5 carries

"The Ravens are down but not out and they made moves pre-trade deadline to prove it," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "Those moves included adding stability at QB and an addition to the OLine. With that, they'll go back to their bread and butter in what is likely a neutral or positive game script at home against the Chargers (off a mini-bye). Henry hasn't hit this carry total in 4 straight but that's largely due to the game scripts and poor QB play. He did hit this total in 4 of his first 5 games and that's the usage I'm expecting to see on Monday night." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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