The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 MLB Playoffs continue with Game 2 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, while the Week 7 college football schedule kicks off with two games. SportsLine's experts and proven computer model have revealed best bets for Jacksonville State vs. FIU and Rays vs. Guardians, along with a lookahead bet for Ohio State vs. Indiana on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Jacksonville State -142 vs. FIU



Rays -130 vs. Guardians

Ohio State -172 vs. Indiana

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +376 (risk $100 to profit $376, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Jacksonville State -142 vs. FIU

"We get another early start to college football with this Conference USA matchup on Tuesday," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Jacksonville State is unbeaten at home and impressively won at defending league champion Kennesaw State last Wednesday. Jax State's 12-1 weekday CUSA record is the best in the league over the last three years. FIU has lost both road games by double digits." Bet on Tuesday college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rays -130 vs. Guardians



Tampa Bay appeared to be on its way to a Game 1 victory on Monday, but a 2-0 lead disappeared in the final four innings. The Rays are now trying to avoid losing the first two games of the ALCS at home, turning to pitcher Freddy Peralta on Tuesday. He threw 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run against the Yankees in the ALDS last week. Guardians rookie pitcher Parker Messick has allowed multiple earned runs in both of his postseason starts, which came against the White Sox in the ALDS. SportsLine's model is deferring to Tampa Bay's experience edge on the mound and home-field advantage, as the Rays win a close game in the latest simulations. Bet on Guardians vs. Rays and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ohio State -172 vs. Indiana

"I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet. I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185. Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Ohio State is battle-tested, having already gone into Kinnick Stadium and shut down Iowa." Bet on Indiana vs. Ohio State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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