The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET). Both teams are 1-2 heading into this primetime showdown, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three Saints vs. Falcons best bets for the NFC South battle. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Saints (-1.5) vs. Falcons (-110)

Drake London Over 5.5 total receptions (-135)

Bijan Robinson Over 87.5 rushing yards (-120)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +950 (risk $100 to profit $950, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Saints (-1.5) vs. Falcons

"Atlanta played in Week 3 like I thought the New Orleans would and vice versa," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Falcons absolutely dominated Green Bay, while the Saints gagged away their home opener against the Raiders. Though they have injury concerns, including two significant offensive weapons in Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson, I was confident enough to pick the Saints to win the weak NFC South Division at the start of the year. Tyler Shough has accounted for nine total touchdowns this season for New Orleans and I think he adds three more in a high-scoring victory. Don't underestimate the raucous home crowd either. New Orleans 31, Atlanta 26." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Drake London Over 5.5 receptions (-135)



"Drake London is fresh off a nine reception game (10 targets) - his first outing this season with competent quarterback play," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "In fact, he's cleared this line in 10/15 career games he's played with Michael Penix Jr. Between Bijan Robinson and maybe Kyle Pitts, this Falcons offense is incredibly lean in terms of ball distribution. And the matchup is great, as the Saints are ill-equipped to defend London. New Orleans is allowing 14 catches per game to opposing first reads (seventh most). London should feast against the Saints perimeter cornerbacks who both run five inches shorter than the 6'4'' receiver." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Bijan Robinson Over 87.5 rushing yards (-120)



"The Saints are down three key members of their front seven, including defensive signal caller Kaden Elliss,"SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "His backup, LB Pete Werner, is questionable after not practicing all week due to a shoulder injury. It doesn't bode well for a Saints team giving up 4.7 yards per carry (26th). Bijan Robinson had 10 days off since exploding at Green Bay, and I like him to run wild again Monday night." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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