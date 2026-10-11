The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's Week 5 schedule is loaded with exciting matchups, including Chargers vs. Broncos, Seahawks vs. 49ers and Falcons vs. Ravens. SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NFL best bets for those games, which all start at 4 p.m. ET or later. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Under 41.5 in Chargers vs. Broncos



Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers

Ravens +3.5 vs. Falcons

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +560 (risk $100 to profit $560, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Under 41.5 in Chargers vs. Broncos

"Denver has squeezed out two-dozen points in two roadies, and head coach Sean Payton has seized play-calling duties from his coordinator," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "L.A. has managed a measly four touchdowns in four games, and an O-line in tatters from injuries figures to start four rookies. The unit ranks 31st in offensive efficiency, while QB Justin Herbert owns the second-lowest passer rating -- surely related to his 12 sacks, third most in the league. It's an unusual scenario for these proud franchises, so it's only fitting that rain could fall on the game in usually sunny SoCal." Bet on Broncos vs. Chargers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers



"Last week I backed the Broncos +3 and George Kittle had other ideas about us stealing a push against these 49ers," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Guess what? We're going right back to fading the undefeated 49ers again this week with one of the league's best defenses and an offense that won't implode like the Broncos. SF no doubt has revenge from last year's regular season finale and the playoffs but do they have the personnel to change the results? I just don't see it as Seattle should be able to disrupt the ground game, generate pressure on Purdy, and be able to run the football against this depleted 49ers defensive front." Bet on 49ers vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ravens +3.5 vs. Falcons

"Rallying behind the backup quarterback has happened early and often in the 2026 NFL season and we have that situation again with Tyler Huntley filling in for the fallen Lamar Jackson," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "I fully expect the Ravens to play at a high-level under the Sunday Night lights. Meanwhile, the stock could not be any higher on the suddenly amazing Falcons. I believe 3.5 is too much of an adjustment. I do think we get a very competitive game here but not one that is 4-points in favor of Atlanta - and we're already seeing quite a few 3s pop up in the market. I wouldn't at all be surprised if Baltimore won outright." Bet on Sunday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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