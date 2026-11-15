The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule concludes with Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Sunday NFL best bets at bet365

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"The Bengals have scored over 30 points in four straight games and won them all," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "In that span, they've faced some of the worst defenses in football. The Steelers have allowed 35 points the last three weeks combined. Mike McCarthy has figured out how to win with this Steelers roster, including a Week 3 win over Cincy. Look for the Steelers to drain the clock, keep it close and, win or lose, keep it close." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

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