Thursday's sports schedule is headlined by Steelers vs. Bengals in the NFL, along with a pair of MLB playoff games, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh kicks off Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, while the Mariners host the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALCS at 8:33 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

Thursday's Bengals vs. Steelers matchup is just the third regular-season game between 40-year-old starting quarterbacks, as 40-year-old Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco faces 41-year-old Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Flacco was acquired by Cincinnati to replace backup Jake Browning, who was forced into action when starter Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury. The Bengals are riding a four-game losing streak and are 5.5-point home underdogs in the latest NFL odds.

Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The second game of the evening in the MLB playoffs is Game 4 of the ACLS between the No. 1 seed Blue Jays and No. 2 seed Mariners. Seattle took a 2-0 series lead with a pair of road wins to open the series and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Wednesday night, but Toronto dominated the rest of the way in a 13-4 win. The Blue Jays will hand the ball to 41-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer, who is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. However, he has not pitched this postseason, and Seattle is a -125 favorite in the MLB odds from bet365.

Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.