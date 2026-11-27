The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Black Friday brings several ways to unlock this offer, including Broncos vs. Steelers in the NFL Black Friday Game at 3 p.m. ET, and No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M during college football Rivalry Week at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine's experts have revealed two NFL best bets for Steelers vs. Broncos, while SportsLine's computer model has a college football pick for Texas vs. Texas A&M. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Steelers +4.5 vs. Broncos

Under 37 in Steelers vs. Broncos

Over 40.5 in Texas vs. Texas A&M



Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to profit $584, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Steelers +4.5 vs. Broncos

"This line keeps moving based on the Steelers' quarterback switch, as well as the turmoil now engulfing the organization," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "It's gone too far. Mason Rudolph might not be a downgrade from the way Aaron Rodgers was playing. The Steelers are 4-0 at home and should be able to lean on their running game. Denver has allowed 4.8 yards per carry over its last three games, including 6.0 yards per attempt last week versus the Raiders." Bet on Black Friday NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Under 37 in Broncos vs. Steelers

"The Broncos have won and covered their last six ball games, and they're 8-2 straight up and against the spread this season," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Pittsburgh has some drama going on there as they've lost two games in a row and have backup quarterback Mason Rudolph starting on Friday. It's expected to be 39° in Pittsburgh with 16 mph winds and a 61% chance of precipitation. Pittsburgh's going to make the Steelers play a 16-10 type of game. Pittsburgh has stayed under in three of their last four games including their last home game against Cleveland that they won 27-6. The Steelers have the league's No. 9 defense, allowing 314 yards per game, while Denver has the No. 4 team in sacks, getting 3.1 per game." Bet on Steelers vs. Broncos and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 40.5 in Texas vs. Texas A&M

No. 3 Texas can secure a spot in the SEC Championship next week and extend its five-game winning streak. The Longhorns are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season, racking up 45 points in a win over Arkansas. Quarterback Arch Manning passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Texas A&M has allowed at least 28 points in two of its last four games. The model has these teams combining for 43 points on Friday night, as the Over hits in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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