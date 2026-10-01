The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Today's sports schedule is headlined by Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football, where Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point road favorite. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for this AFC North showdown, which begins at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Thursday best bets at bet365

Steelers vs. Browns: Jaylen Warren Over 17.5 carries (-115)

Steelers vs. Browns: KC Concepcion Over 34.5 receiving yards (-120)

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Browns (-120)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to profit $500, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Jaylen Warren Over 17.5 carries (-115)

"Rico Dowdle is unlikely to make it back on the short week, and that means Warren should be in for another big workload," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The two backs combined for 18 carries in each of the first two games, but with Dowdle sidelined last week, Warren had 17 carries while virtually no one else rushed the ball. RBs have combined for 25, 19 and 23 carries against the Browns in their first three games, and with the Steelers favored, the script is there for Warren to get a lot of second-half work and get into the range of 18-20 carries." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

KC Concepcion Over 34.5 receiving yards (-120)

"KC Concepcion had just two catches for nine yards in the Browns week three win over the Carolina Panthers. A big reason for that was that Deshaun Watson had just sixty seven passing yards through the first three quarters. With Denzel Boston being the Browns leading wide receiver in yards and touchdowns, look for the Steelers to give him more attention," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "There will be enough targets between Boston, Concepcion, and Harold Fannin that Concepcion can clear a lower level yardage prop. Take Concepcion over on his yardage prop." Bet on Week 4 NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Steelers -2.5 vs. Browns (-110)

"Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes against a Steelers' defense that ranks fourth in sack rate and is tied for the lead with 19 tackles for loss. Mike McCarthy changed two starters on his offensive line entering Week 3, and the moves paid off. Pittsburgh averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three TDs while being sacked just twice." Bet on Browns vs. Steelers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.