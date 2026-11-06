The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule has something for everyone, including college football and NBA. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed their NBA best bets and college football best bets for Illinois vs. Nebraska, No. 22 Arizona vs. TCU and Thunder vs. Grizzlies. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Illinois +165 vs. Nebraska

Thunder -4.5 vs. Grizzlies

TCU vs. Arizona: Under 46.5 points

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +837 (risk $100 to profit $837, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Illinois +165 vs. Nebraska

"Illinois has won three straight while Nebraska has suffered three straight heartbreaking losses, blowing a fourth-quarter lead in all of them," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Losing close games is what Nebraska does best, so if I have a chance to fade it as a road favorite in a one-score game against an Illinois team that excels in such situations, how can I not?" Bet on Nebraska vs. Illinois and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Thunder -4.5 vs. Grizzlies

"I'm laying the points with Oklahoma City despite the Thunder having a CVS receipt for an injury report," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "I'm not ready to crown Memphis just yet. Sure, the Grizzlies rank fourth in offensive rating, sixth defensively, and third in net rating over their last 10 games. But look at the competition. They've faced Utah three times, Sacramento twice, New Orleans, and Indiana. Their lone quality win came against Portland, which practically gifted them the game late. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City is finally adjusting to life with a depleted roster, coming off back-to-back wins against Cleveland. I think Memphis' metrics are inflated by its schedule. This feels like a statement spot for the Thunder." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

TCU vs. Arizona: Under 46.5 points

"If you want to see a high-scoring Big 12 game, you'll have to wait for the Saturday slate," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I expect points to be at a premium in Tucson on Friday night (and yes, I'll brave the late start time to be there). TCU has the 8th best scoring defense in the country (14.1 points per game), while Arizona has only surrendered 34 points combined in four home games. In five total Big 12 games, TCU's highest combined point total (44) was against West Virginia, who is known for playing very little defense. Hopefully this is a quick game, of course won by my Wildcats, as I have a long drive home afterwards. Arizona 23, TCU 16." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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