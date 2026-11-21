The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule features several crucial SEC matchups, including No. 9 Tennessee vs. LSU and No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina. Tennessee is a 1-point home underdog in that matchup. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for both games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Tennessee (-107) vs. LSU

Under 51.5 in Georgia vs. South Carolina

Nevada -6.5 vs. Hawaii

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Tennessee (-107) vs. LSU

"The Volunteers have both the CFP and a potential trip to the SEC Championship Game still in sight," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "How motivated will a team largely assembled through the transfer portal be to go into a hostile environment in Knoxville? Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (14.3 PPG) and ranks third in total defense (284.7 YPG). They've allowed just 13 points combined in their last two games against Kentucky and Texas A&M, outscoring those two opponents 40-0 in the second half." Bet on LSU vs. Tennessee and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Under 51.5 in Georgia vs. South Carolina



"This game in Columbia, SC, would've meant so much more had the Gamecocks not laid an egg at Arkansas last week," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "With South Carolina out of College Football Playoff contention and Georgia not in need of any style points, look for a lower-scoring than usual affair. After all, the Bulldogs are 1-3 to the Under on the road this season. I'm not sure if QB LaNorris Sellers will suit up for South Carolina and actually think it might be better for him to rest this week and be ready for next week against rival Clemson. His backup, Cutter Woods, threw three interceptions last week. That's not a good formula to beat the elite Georgia defense. Georgia 31, South Carolina 10." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Nevada -6.5 vs. Hawaii

"How excited do you think Hawaii will be to fly in from the islands and play this game in Reno on a night the wind chill is expected to be in the mid-20s? I'm guessing not very," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Not when they have nothing left to play for this season. Nevada can at least still get to a bowl if it wins out." Bet on college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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