The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is loaded with exciting games, kicking off with No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida, No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 12 USC vs. No. 20 Oregon. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)

USC vs. Oregon: Over 61.5 (-110)

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Under 51.5 points (-105)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)

"Mississippi and Florida are both 3-0 on the season, and they meet Saturday in Gainesville, but I think the wrong team is favored," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Florida is -3.5. The Gators return three starters on each side of the ball and come off a 4-8 season where they were 2-6 in the SEC, which includes losing 34-24 at Ole Miss. They won at Auburn and at home against punching bags Campbell and FAU. The problem I have with Florida being favored is that Ole Miss has already beaten ranked teams like LSU and Louisville. When I see Florida at home, I see 4 losses last year. It wasn't so formidable then, and I don't think Mississippi will be afraid of the swamp." Bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

USC vs. Oregon: Over 61.5 (-110)

"I'm trying to find ways this isn't a high-scoring game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The two times Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning met, the scores were 36-27 and 42-27 (both Ducks victories). Oregon surrendered 66 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2 to Boise State and Oklahoma State. USC surrendered 65 points in Weeks 2 and 3 to Louisiana and Rutgers. I'm selling both defenses in this matchup. The last team with the ball wins on Saturday at the L.A Coliseum. Oregon 41, USC 38." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Under 52.5 points (-110)

"I've far more faith in LSU than A&M right now but my lack of belief in Sam Leavitt is why I'm not ready to take LSU -8.5," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Instead, I'll focus on the total as I won't be surprised if both offenses turtle up and struggle considering this is a must-win for both coming off a loss." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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