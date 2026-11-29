The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule is loaded with exciting matchups, including 49ers vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for both of those showdowns, along with Chargers vs. Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) is inactive for today's showdown against Seattle. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Patriots (-2.5) vs. Chargers

49ers (-2.5) vs. Seahawks

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders



Combining the picks into NFL parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Patriots (-2.5) vs. Chargers

"This is a speculative pick, written on Turkey Day," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Chargers QB Justin Herbert missed another day of practice with a concussion, and L.A. signed veteran Jake Browning. But if Herbert cannot go, the next guy in line is DJ Uiagalelei, undrafted a year ago and someone who has tossed a single pass this season. If this game mattered, the ultra-tough Herbert might play. Because L.A. was long ago excised from the playoff picture, it would seem foolhardy to deploy him should he be cleared. The Patriots have their own QB issues with Drake Maye out, but the defense is stout enough that backup Tommy DeVito won't need to generate many points." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

49ers (-2.5) vs. Seahawks

"Who needs elite receivers? The Niners keep dealing with injuries and keep piling up the points," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The last three weeks it's been 38, 46 and 35, the latter against a Vikings defense that's been tough. In regards to Seattle, getting Sam Darnold back does nothing for me. He struggled vs. the Niners a month ago and his 10/9 TD/INT ratio looks even worse when you take away the four TDs vs. the hapless Commanders secondary in Week 2." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns rush defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions. If the weather isn't a problem, the Browns may be favored by even more as I have this at -7 in ideal conditions with my low rating on the Raiders thanks to their defensive struggles against the pass and the run." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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