The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. A pair of AFC South teams will meet in primetime on Thursday Night Football, as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts. Houston is a 12.5-point home favorite, and SportsLine's experts have three NFL best bets for this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Texans -12.5 vs. Colts

David Montgomery Over 15.5 total carries

Will Anderson Jr. Over 0.5 total sacks

Combining the picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +410 (risk $100 to profit $410, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Texans -12.5 vs. Colts

"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult. Teams favored by more than 10 points are 28-8-1 ATS in Thursday games since 1985, including the Jaguars steamrolling the Ravens two weeks ago." Bet on Colts vs. Texans and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

David Montgomery Over 15.5 carries

"The Texans want to use this matchup as a change to re-establish their identity and that means running the football," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "Woody Marks suffered a concussion last week and has been ruled out, while Montgomery is completely off the injury report for this one. We've got several outs here, including Montgomery running well against the Colts to start the game and piling up carries as Houston eats clock. And if the Texans come out slinging the ball and throw it well, they should be feeding Montgomery to close this game out." Bet Texans vs. Colts and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Will Anderson Jr. Over 0.5 sacks

"Houston's Will Anderson Jr. has had at least a sack in two straight games and leads the NFL with 10.5," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "He had 2.5 in the first meeting with Indy and back then the Colts had a pretty healthy offensive line. They are down both starting tackles tonight. The model doesn't do individual sacks but has Houston with 3.2 as a team. Fellow stud pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is out so Anderson is the guy -- and I suppose that means more double-teams but I'm still good." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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