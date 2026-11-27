The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Black Friday brings several ways to unlock this offer, including No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M during college football Rivalry Week at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine's computer model has a college football pick for Texas vs. Texas A&M. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Over 40.5 in Texas vs. Texas A&M



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Over 40.5 in Texas vs. Texas A&M

No. 3 Texas can secure a spot in the SEC Championship next week and extend its five-game winning streak. The Longhorns are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season, racking up 45 points in a win over Arkansas. Quarterback Arch Manning passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Texas A&M has allowed at least 28 points in two of its last four games. The model has these teams combining for 43 points on Friday night, as the Over hits in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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