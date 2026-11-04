The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. After having Tuesday off, the NBA returns with a loaded slate on Wednesday, headlined by Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET. SportsLine's experts have two NBA best bets for Wednesday's games, along with NFL best bets for Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Ajay Mitchell Over 18.5 points

Suns vs. Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija Over 24.5 points

Ravens +9.5 vs. Jaguars

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +571 (risk $100 to profit $571, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Ajay Mitchell Over 18.5 points

"Ajay Mitchell just scored 20 points in a road win over the Cavaliers on Monday. He will now face them at home, where he has shot 56.1% from the field over three games this season," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "Since moving into the starting lineup, Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in three of four games. During that span, he averaged 15.3 shot attempts and 4.8 free throw attempts a night. The Cavaliers don't have good defensive guards, and they play at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, putting Mitchell in a favorable spot to score at least 20 points again." Bet on Cavaliers vs. Thunder and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Suns vs. Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija Over 24.5 points

"The Trail Blazers continue to play without Ja Morant (hamstring). In the first two games without him, Deni Avdija scored 24 points against the Jazz and 28 points against the Nuggets," Barner said. "Going back even further, Avdija scored at least 24 points in four of his last five games. The Suns have the worst defensive rating in the league and Avdija scored 18 points over just 23 minutes against them in a 41-point win for Portland in their season opener. I think the Suns can keep this somewhat closer in Phoenix, so Avdija should play around 30 minutes and have a great opportunity to hit this over." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ravens (+9.5) vs. Jaguars

"Jacksonville's run defense ranks last in Run-Stop-Win Rate, and nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out. Starting edge rusher Travon Walker is also playing through an injury. With Joe Fagnano starting, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will likely use a simplified, heavy-personnel game plan focused on Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and quick screens to Zay Flowers," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Jacksonville's offensive surge (including Week 8's 42-7 home rout over Indy) has been heavily impacted by short fields and defensive takeaways. Trevor Lawrence's QB rating has been much worse on the road than at home since 2024 (89.9 vs 120.6 this season). This is Jacksonville's first road game in a month, and it's a short week. The Ravens have lost three in a row and should be focused. Take the points." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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