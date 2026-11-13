The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule is headlined by No. 4 UCLA vs. Illinois in college football, along with Cavaliers vs. Heat in the NBA. The Bruins are 9.5-point favorites against the Illini, while the Heat are 2.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Pittsburgh -169 vs. Florida State

Heat -2.5 vs. Cavaliers

Illinois +9.5 vs. UCLA

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +501 (risk $100 to profit $501, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Pittsburgh -169 vs. Florida State

"Good for Florida State for winning at Boston College on Saturday, when no one would have blamed the Noles if they had mailed it in," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "But B.C. is no good. Pitt is solid and comes off a bye week. Tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short-week Friday, going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers' home finale." Bet on Florida State vs. Pittsburgh and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Heat -2.5 vs. Cavaliers

"The Cavs are coming off a statement win at Madison Square Garden, but they are vulnerable inside Friday due to Evan Mobley's absence," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot over 50 percent in three straight games and is averaging 27.7 points and 12.6 rebounds. He and Bam Adebayo should excel for the Heat, who are 5-2 after an 0-4 start. Lay the small number with improving Miami." Bet on Cavaliers vs. Heat and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Illinois +9.5 vs. UCLA

UCLA is off to a 9-0 start this season and has jumped to fourth in the polls, but Illinois is riding a four-game winning streak and is prepared to offer a stern challenge on Friday. The Illini have held their last three opponents under 20 points, including a 24-13 win over Nebraska last week. Their defense is headlined by two-time All-Big Ten safety Matthew Bailey, who had 11 tackles and a forced fumble against the Cornhuskers. SportsLine's computer model has Illinois covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet on UCLA vs. Illinois and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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